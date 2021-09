La herencia hispana también está presente en el Zoológico Chaffee de Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - As National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month comes to a close, local agencies are pleading with gun owners to keep their firearms safely stowed away, so they cannot be accessed by members of the home who may be considering suicide.

According to a 12-year study done by Stanford University, men who own handguns are eight times more likely to die of suicide by firearm, and women who own handguns are 35 times more likely to die of suicide by firearm.