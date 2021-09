TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 37-year-old man was sentenced in Porterville on Thursday for his part in the murder of a 25-year-old in 2019.

Fabian Nilo, 37, was sentenced to 36 years to life for his part in the murder of 25-year-old Roman Gomez from Tulare. Nilo was convicted in April of second-degree murder "with the special allegations that he used a deadly weapon and possessed a prior strike and felony conviction."