Informativo digital del Valle Central, viernes 21 de enero del 2022

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are looking for an Atwater man who they say is under investigation for sexual abuse of children, investigators announced Friday.

Merced police identified Jose Guadalupe Mendoza, 41 of Atwater, as the subject of an investigation that started in Aug. 2020 involving the "continuous sexual abuse of a child." Investigators say an additional victim has recently come forward with similar allegations towards Mendoza.