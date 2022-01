Informativo Digital del Valle Central, viernes 14 de enero del 2022

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A Fresno woman has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for human trafficking charges on Friday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say Alexis Jade Diaz, 23 of Fresno, was charged after an investigation with the D.A. revealed she had trafficked two victims in late 2017 and early 2018 and had attempted to discourage a witness from accurately reporting a crime.