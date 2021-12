ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Five historic aircraft are being shipped from Hawaii to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater following the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The five aircraft were once a part of the Naval Air Museum Barber's Point which closed its doors in 2019. On Wednesday, two of the five aircraft, a Cobra and a Seahawk helicopter were loaded onto a ship headed to Atwater.