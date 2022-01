FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The Fresno Philharmonic has canceled their upcoming concert due to COVID-19 concerns as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the county, according to Fresno Philharmonic officials.

The orchestra was set to perform their Masterworks Concert "New Worlds" in the Saroyan Theatre on Jan. 16, but due to the "continually evolving COVID-19 Omicron variant situation," organizers decided to cancel the show.