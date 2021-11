FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - In the wake of a string of smash and grab burglaries across the state, Central Valley law enforcement agencies coming together for ‘Operation Christmas Presence’ to deliver a strong message, saying any kind of violence or chaos will not be tolerated.

‘Operation Christmas Presence is in its 24th year and the mission is to deter thieves from praying on holiday shoppers and keep the community safe.