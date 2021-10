FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - Rent prices continue to rise in Fresno faster than any other city in the state of California.

New data released by Apartment List shows Fresno has had a 23.1% rent increase over the last 12 months which is well above the state of California (11.6%) and U.S. (15.1%) rent increases. The average one-bedroom apartment now costs $1,150.