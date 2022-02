Informativo digital del Valle Central, miércoles 16 de febrero del 2022

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man booked into jail by the Kings County Sheriff's Office died hours later, according to deputies.

51-year-old Rudolph De La Vega was arrested on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. following a traffic stop on the 9000 block of Highway 41 in Kings County. A records check established that he had four active warrants issued for his arrest. The deputy placed him under arrest and he was transported to Kings County Jail an hour later.