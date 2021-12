Informativo digital del Valle Central, martes 21 de diciembre del 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A road rage incident that started on a Fresno stretch of Highway 41 ended with the two men involved getting into a fight at a city intersection on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say at around 1:40 p.m. the heated exchange began on Highway 41 and then led to a fight at McKenzie and Blackstone avenues. One of the drivers got out of the vehicle and approached the other - when the other driver then attempted to run over the other suspect with his vehicle, which is when he called the police.