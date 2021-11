Informativo digital del Valle Central, lunes 29 de noviembre del 2021

UPDATE: This article has been corrected. The original article stated that the Henry Madden Library will be renamed. Instead, the university will form a task force to evaluate the possible renaming of the library.

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) - Fresno State has announced that it form a task force to evaluate the renaming of Henry Madden Library following the discovery of papers written by Madden expressing anti-Semitic views and Nazi sympathy.