OAKLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert for cannabis edibles being made to look like food and candy at a press conference at an Oakland Boys & Girls Club.

While some cannabis-infused edibles are legal, those made to look like major brands are illegal. The illegal products often contain levels of THC beyond the legal limit and are advertised to youth in violation of the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.