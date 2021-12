Identifican a las tres mujeres acusadas de robar perfumes de una tienda Ulta Beauty en Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) - A cardiologist from Sonora pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 99 in February.

Prosecutors allege that 68-year-old James Comazzi struck and killed 26-year-old Juliana Ramos with his car on Feb. 10. Ramos had stopped to help another injured driver. She was going to school to further her career as a nurse and was a mother to three children, ages 12, 7, and 1.