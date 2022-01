Identifican a la madre sospechosa de asesinar a sus tres hijos en Merced, dicen los investigadores

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com) — Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have announced the arrest of a man who is accused of killing Missy Hernandez.

Ramon Jimenez, 41, has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of killing Hernandez and is not eligible for bail. Jimenez has been in jail since Dec. 8 due to an arrest related to a previous domestic violence charge according to authorities. A charge of murder was added to his record on Dec. 11.