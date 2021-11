Hombre fue sentenciado a cadena perpetua por agredir sexualmente a un menor de 8 años

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in an orchard, Tulare County sheriff officials say.

Authorities say Jose Omar Bello Reyes, 24, was arrested on Thursday by homicide detectives in Bakersfield. According to deputies, Reyes was found in a home on the 200 block of Monterey Street, along with another outstanding suspect wanted by Bakersfield police on unrelated charges.