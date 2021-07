Hombre es encontrado sin vida en un parque de Los Banos, dijo la policía

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police in Merced are appealing for help identifying a man seen on surveillance footage using red paint to make red handprints on a Catholic church, as well as surrounding buildings and a statue.

Police say the incident was captured on security cameras on July 4, at around 7:30 a.m., at the church at 671 E. Yosemite Avenue. According to the Diocese of Fresno, that is the site of St. Patrick's Church.