Hispano de Los Ángeles es arrestado en Fresno con miles de pastillas de fentanilo falsificadas

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a traffic collision involving a big rig last week in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Mark Cuevas, 20, of Riverdale, was killed after his car collided with a big rig around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Cedar and Mt. Whitney avenues.