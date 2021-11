Henry Ruggs III iba a 156 mph previo al choque que dejó a una mujer de 23 muerta

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Crews are working to restore power to thousands of PG&E customers in the Oakhurst, Mariposa, Chowchilla, and Coarsegold area Wednesday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E said around 7:34 a.m. automated equipment on one of their 215kv transmission lines activated, causing outages at several lines fed from that source.