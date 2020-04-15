Gobernador de California revela detalles sobre plan para terminar con cuarentena

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Este martes el gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom reveló los criterios para reabrir la economía del estado.
Newsom recalcó que antes de hacer esto se tiene que confirmar que el peligro de COVID-19 a disminuido.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.