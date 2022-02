Frontier Airlines, eliminará todos los servicios del Aeropuerto Internacional de Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after what witnesses describe as a "physical disturbance" in southeast Fresno, according to police.

At around 3:30 a.m. police received a call reporting a disturbance near Clovis and Olive avenues. When officers arrived they did not find anyone, but a security guard monitoring the premises said he had seen two vehicles on surveillance cameras, and a "possible physical disturbance" between two men.