Familia de vendedores ambulantes fue víctima de robo y agresión el día de San Valentín

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- It's a project that's been decades in the making, and now local officials say it will be completed by the end of next year.

It’s called Veterans Boulevard, which officials say will be completed before the end of 2023. The two-and-a-half-mile, $140 million project will connect Herndon, on the east side of Highway 99, to Shaw Avenue, on the west side of the 99.