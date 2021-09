Estudiante de 12 años de Kingsburg, llevó un arma a la escuela y dijo que le dispararía a su profesor

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) --When Richard Torrez Jr. steps into the ring, you'd think his movements are just reflexes by now. But every step, every punch, is a strategically choreographed dance to the rhythm of a stream of thoughts that won't let him stop.

"It's an amazing feeling," the 22-year-old says. "You start thinking about all the things you sacrificed, about all the hard work and dedication."