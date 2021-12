Este robot te servirá tu comida en un IHOP de Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The search for the suspect who allegedly stole a security guard's car and drove into a fence outside Fresno Yosemite International continues Wednesday.

The incident was first reported around 2:00 a.m. when investigators say a security guard's car was stolen and the guard responded by firing shots at the vehicle as the suspect was driving away. The suspect then drove the car through a fence near the northwest portion of the airport and stopped near a taxiway.