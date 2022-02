Esta es la razón por la cual Estados Unidos frenó las importaciones de aguacates desde México

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people pried open an ATM in southeast Fresno at the Noble Credit Union, according to Fresno police officers.

Officers said the two suspects were seen on video surveillance using a stolen white pickup truck, attaching a chain from the lower bumper to pull the ATM open at 4979 E. University Avenue on Feb 7 around 2:30 a.m.