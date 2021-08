Escuela de Visalia estrena programa de lenguaje para estudiantes de primaria

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two vehicles street racing in Fresno ended with a third vehicle getting hit Thursday, leaving one overturned in the roadway, police say.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. at Fresno Street and Normal Avenue. Officers say the two vehicles racing were traveling southbound from Fresno and Clinton. One of the racing vehicles collided with a third vehicle that was pulling out onto the same street.