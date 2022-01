Encuentran el cuerpo de Missy Hernández, dicen las autoridades

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (NEXSTAR) - Hundreds of patients with a Northern California health care provider may have received an incorrect COVID-19 vaccine dose, the provider announced this week.

Those who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10 last year -- roughly 3,900 people -- "may have received a slightly less than recommended dose of vaccine."