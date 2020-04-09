El estado de California anuncia plan para obtener suministro necesarios para trabajadores de salud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – El Gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom informó que el estado estará trabajando en conjunto con grupos no lucrativos y fabricantes para obtener los suministros necesarios para trabajadores de salud.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.