Dos gatos en Nueva York son contagiados con el coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Autoridades de salud de Nueva York revelaron que dos gatos dieron positivo al coronavirus.
Antes de ser diagnosticados ambos gatos mostraron síntomas respiratorios leves. Se espera que ambos se recuperen.
