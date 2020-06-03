Distrito Escolar Unificado de Fresno se prepara para comenzar sus distribución de alimentos para el verano

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — El lunes 8 de junio el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Fresno comenzará su programa de alimentos para el verano.
La comida será distribuida desde las 8 a.m. a 9:30 a.m. menores recibirán desayuno y almuerzo a la misma vez. Las distribuciones terminarán el 14 de agosto.
Las locaciones para recoger estos alimentos son las siguientes:
|Addams Elementary
|2117 W. McKinley Ave.
|93728
|Birney Elementary
|3034 E. Cornell Ave
|93703
|Columbia Elementary
|1025 S. Trinity St.
|93706
|Ewing Elementary
|4873 E. Olive Ave.
|93727
|Figarden Elementary
|6235 N. Brawley Ave.
|93722
|Lane Elementary
|4730 E. Lowe Ave.
|93702
|Lincoln Elementary
|1100 E. Mono Ave.
|93706
|Slater Elementary
|4472 N. Emerson Ave.
|93705
|Fort Miller Middle
|1302 E. Dakota Ave
|93704
|Hamilton K-8
|102 E. Clinton Ave.
|93704
|Kings Canyon Middle
|5117 E. Tulare Ave
|93727
|Sequoia Middle
|4050 E. Hamilton Ave.
|93702
|Tehipite Middle
|630 N. Augusta Ave.
|93701
|Terronez Middle
|2300 S. Willow Ave.
|93725
|Tioga Middle
|3232 E. Fairmont Ave.
|93726
|Wawona
|4524 N. Thorne Ave.
|93704
|Yosemite Middle
|1292 N. Ninth St.
|93703
|Bullard High
|5445 N. Palm Ave.
|93704
|Duncan Polytechnical High
|4330 E. Garland Ave
|93726
|Edison High
|540 E. California Ave
|93706
|Hoover High
|5550 N. First St
|93710
|Sunnyside High
|1019 S. Peach Ave.
|93727
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.