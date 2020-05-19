Condado de Fresno reporta una nueva muerta relacionada con COVID-19 y 71 nuevos casos

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Este lunes funcionarios de salud del Condado de Fresno anunciaron la muerte de un paciente con el coronavirus y 71 casos nuevos de la enfermedad.
El condado ahora cuenta con un total de 1,263 casos, 17 muertes y 383 recuperaciones.
