FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Viernes 12 de junio, cerrando la semana con lo último en noticias relacionadas con COVID-19.
- Condado de Fresno permitirá que salones de uñas abran el 26 de junio tras cierre por pandemia
- 89 nuevos casos de COVID-19 y 96 recuperaciones en el Condado de Tulare
- Se cancela el evento Freedom Fest de la ciudad de Clovis
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
