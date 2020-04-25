Ciudad de Fresno otorga fondos a dueños de pequeños negocios que enfrentan incertidumbre durante pandemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Miembros del ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Fresno otorgaron tres cuartos de millón de dólares a dueños de pequeños negocios que se han visto afectados por COVID-19.
Representantes eligieron el azar a 116 negocios establecidos alrededor de la ciudad para recibir estos fondos.
