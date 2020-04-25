Ciudad de Fresno otorga fondos a dueños de pequeños negocios que enfrentan incertidumbre durante pandemia

Noticias

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Miembros del ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Fresno otorgaron tres cuartos de millón de dólares a dueños de pequeños negocios que se han visto afectados por COVID-19.

Representantes eligieron el azar a 116 negocios establecidos alrededor de la ciudad para recibir estos fondos. 

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know