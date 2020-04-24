California anuncia alivio para personas con préstamos estudiantiles durante pandemia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Este jueves el gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom anunció que el estado a llegado a un acuerdo con 21 de los 24 administradores de préstamos estudiantiles de temporalmente detener por 90 días los pagos de préstamos durante este tiempo de pandemia.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
