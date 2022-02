Cada vez más californianos se mudan a Tijuana para poder adquirir una vivienda

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The cost of heating Central Valley homes is higher this year compared to previous years, and PG&E says it is due to the rising price of natural gas.

Utility officials reveal the commodity price of gas has risen significantly this winter compared to last winter - across both the country and the world. According to PG&E, the prices between November 2021 and March 2022 are around 90% higher than last year.