Blue Shield of California tapped to speed up state vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state’s coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s health agency announced health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state’s coronavirus vaccine system.

The state has lagged in getting vaccines into its nearly 40 million residents, with counties and hospital systems operating separate programs.

The contract with Blue Shield is still being finalized but its task is to “create, contract with and manage a statewide vaccine administration network.”

It will also allocate doses directly to county public health departments, hospitals and pharmacies. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday abruptly announced a more streamlined vaccination system in which the state would play a more centralized role.