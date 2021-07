Arrestan a asistente de correccional del Condado Tulare

KINGS COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) - A motorcyclist was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Hanford early Monday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was patrolling the area of 14th Avenue and Highway 168 in Armona around 1:00 a.m. when he spotted a motorcyclist, later identified as Victor Contreras, driving at an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour.