Agentes del alguacil buscan a sospechosos de robo de correspondencia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno’s first ArtHop since the COVID-19 shutdown has finally reopened on Thursday night in downtown Fresno and the Tower District.

ArtHop is a Fresno Arts Council program that organizes galleries, studios, businesses and other public spaces to exhibit artwork on the first and third Thursday of each month from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.