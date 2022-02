Adolescente forzada a ser prostituída fue rescatada después de un robo a mano armada en Fresno, dice la policía

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - Prominent local officials and law enforcement are urging Governor Newsom to change Proposition 47 after recent polls from UC Berkley and the Los Angeles Times showed 78% of voters surveyed believe crime rates have risen statewide over the last year. The results of the polls also showed 59% of people were in support of changing Prop. 47 to let certain property crimes be prosecuted as felonies.

It's why Assemblyman Jim Patterson introduced a bill in January that would return the threshold for felony theft back to $400, instead of the current $950. It would also return numerous drug crimes back to felony status.