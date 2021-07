Adolescente de Tulare muere después de que un arma se dispara accidentalmente, dice la policía

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - The agricultural community prepares for another heatwave in what has already been a difficult year of drought.

The heatwave this week coupled with drought could disrupt production, according to one farmworker advocate. Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League in Fresno, says farmers typically change workplace practices to brave the heat. Cunha has been working on farm workers' and immigrants' rights for decades.