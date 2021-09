Adolescente acusado de manejar bajo la influencia es arrestado por mortal accidente en fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - The only children's hospital in the Central Valley remains busy as they continue to see patients with COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, said Dr. Nael Mhaissen, the medical director for infectious disease and infection prevention at Valley Children's Hospital, on Monday.

"Which is very unusual for this time of the year. Typically, the summertime, the beginning of the fall, is the light season for us, or the light time of the year for us. This isn't the case now," Mhaissen said.