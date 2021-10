4 migrantes presuntamente guatemaltecos mueren en accidente vehícular al oeste de Texas

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man has died after he was ejected from a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, according to Madera CHP officials.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Road 40 and Avenue 7 1/2. Officers say a 38-year-old man driving a white Chevy SUV was traveling south on Road 39 1/2 going an unknown speed when he made a quick left turn, hitting a dirt embankment.