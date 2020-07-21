KSEE24 RESCAN /
‘Not going to resign,’ declares Merced councilmember caught on camera simulating a chokehold saying ‘I can’t breath’

MERCED, California (KSEE) – A member of Merced City Council, who was caught on camera demonstrating a police chokehold while saying “I can’t breathe,” refused to give up his seat Monday night despite public pressure to do so.

Video shows District 2 City Council Member Fernando Echevarria demonstrating the chokehold on June 7. Monday’s meeting was the first he attended since that incident. Rules dictate that if he wasn’t present for the meeting, he would have been forced out of his seat.

The meeting saw Echevarria censured for his actions. The motion passed 6-1, with Echevarria the single no-vote.

“I represent District 2. I’ve done many things for District 2, and I’m going to do more,” Echevarria declared to his fellow council-members.

“Not going to resign.”

The censure means Echevarria is removed from all committee assignments for violating the council’s code of conduct.

