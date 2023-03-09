FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for two suspects early Thursday morning after an armed robbery at a convenience store in northwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the clerk let two men inside the store around 3:00 a.m. near Shaw and Highway 99. Once inside, police say they pulled a knife on the clerk and beat him up.

According to police, the suspects took money from the register and the clerk’s keys. Police say the two men left in the clerk’s car and were last seen headed north on Highway 99.