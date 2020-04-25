Northwest Fresno apartment fire leaves one man dead

News

1 victim in the hospital after Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO,Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man is dead after an apartment fire that occurred on Friday night in Northwest Fresno.

Authorities say the victim was identified as 71-year-old, Robert Martinez of Fresno.

Martinez had been transported to a hospital after fire crews found him inside a single-story four-plex fire in the area of Bullard and Marks Avenues.

The cause is under investigation.

