Northwest Fresno apartment fire leaves one man dead

FRESNO,Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man is dead after an apartment fire that occurred on Friday night in Northwest Fresno.

Authorities say the victim was identified as 71-year-old, Robert Martinez of Fresno.

Martinez had been transported to a hospital after fire crews found him inside a single-story four-plex fire in the area of Bullard and Marks Avenues.

RELATED: 1 victim in the hospital after Fresno apartment fire

The cause is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.