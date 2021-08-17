Northeast Fresno carjacking suspect and homicide victim knew each other, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department has released new details regarding a series of crimes in Northeast Fresno on Monday, including a homicide, carjacking, and standoff.

Police have arrested 42-year-old David Hernandez. He faces six felonies including carjacking and armed robbery.

Police said Hernandez knew the homicide victim but is not a suspect in the case, however, he is a person of interest.

Officials said Hernandez is a gang member with a lengthy criminal history including DUI, auto theft, and battery charges. He was last in jail on July 5.

“He is a confirmed gang member,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “He is a confirmed drug addict. He is unstable. You know, at least being looked at in a homicide, just pulled off an armed robbery, was in possession of a gun, an illegal firearm, when he shouldn’t gave. People like him shouldn’t be roaming the streets.”

On Monday night, a five-hour-long standoff between Hernandez and police ended peacefully after Hernandez surrendered to officers.

“He was arrested for robbery, carjacking, and attempted carjacking,” said Balderrama.

Police said that surveillance video showed Hernandez robbing a Cali Smoke Shop on Champlain and Perrin, getting away with $300 and cigarettes.

Police said Hernandez stole a car, took off, and hid in a friend’s apartment complex near Copper and Chesnut.

While investigating the carjacking, police got a call from a concerned resident asking officers to check on a 41-year-old woman living at the Cascades Apartment Complex on Saybrook Drive.

When officers got to the apartment they found the woman who had been fatally shot. Police said Hernandez knew her but it isn’t clear how.

“David Hernandez does have a past association with our female victim,” said Lt. Larry Bowlan. “We do not want to elaborate on that yet.”

Police are doing tests to see if the gun from the armed robbery is a match to the murder weapon

Police are not releasing the name of the homicide victim at this time. Hernandez’s bail is set at $680,000.