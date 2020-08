FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- Under California’s new Blueprint for a Safer Economy, business restrictions are based on virus spread. Counties fall into one of four levels, ranging from “minimal” to “widespread.” Even though all Valley counties are in the highest “widespread” category, businesses like hair salons are now allowed open indoors.

