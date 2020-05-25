North Valley Forecast

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German airline Lufthansa said Monday it has received approval for a 9 billion-euro ($9.8 billion) "stabilization package” from a government support fund to keep the company going through the turbulence from the coronavirus outbreak, but cautions the deal has not been approved by the European Union's executive commission.

Lufthansa, which has lost most of its passenger business due to travel restrictions, said the government's fund has agreed to take non-voting holdings in return for 5.7 billion euros, plus a 3 billion-euro credit line and 300 million euros in share purchases.