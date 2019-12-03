North Valley continues to get rain, CHP warns drivers to slow down

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The first week of December looks to be very rainy. Especially for those living in the North Valley.

Drivers are being urged to be careful when they are driving in the slick conditions.

Carlos Garcia lives in Merced. He said he doesn’t mind the rain but he does mind the not so safe drivers.

“You just got to be careful,” said Garcia. “You don’t want to start hydroplaning.”

Merced CHP is coming off of their Holiday maximum enforcement period. Eric Zuniga with Merced CHP said dealing with the annual holiday travel and rain was a nightmare.

“All of the oils and juices from the produce that we have here in the Central Valley like all of the oils start coming u with the rain,” said Zuniga. “So, it basically makes the road a little slimy and a lot slicker.”

Zuniga said during their maximum enforcement period they responded to dozens of weather-related collisions.

“One of the biggest tips to what causes collisions is basically speed and stopping distance,”

Zuniga said this is something everyone can control.

Aliza Navai lives in Winton. She said almost every day she sees people driving recklessly.

“I think they should try to be more careful,” said Navai. “This morning this car kind of skid when he was trying to break so it was really scary to watch.”

Along with CHP giving drivers a friendly reminder to slow down, Caltrans is encouraging drivers to stay off of the roads when conditions get bad.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.