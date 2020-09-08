North Fork under mandatory evacuation order: ‘We’ve never seen anything move this fast’

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – A mandatory evacuation order was issued for North Fork town at around 2 p.m. Monday as the Creek Fire creeps closer to the area.

“I’ve lived in the area for 40 years and I’ve never seen this type of fire activity. We’ve never seen anything move this fast,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue. “We’ve also never had a fire where it affects both Fresno County and Madera County to this magnitude at the same time.”

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue on the #CreekFire

“I’ve lived in the area for 40 years and I’ve never seen this type of fire activity. We’ve never seen anything move this fast.” @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/MLFjhLexia — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) September 7, 2020

As of 5:20 p.m. on Monday, there were mandatory evacuation orders being developed in Bass Lake.

#CreekFire Mandatory evacuation orders are being developed for Bass Lake. This will include both sides of the lake. Residences east of Rd 222/Rd 432 and Road 426/Rd 222 will be evacuated. Areas east of Hwy 41 in Oakhurst, Coarsegold, O’Neal’s moving to warning status. — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 8, 2020

“Just deciding what the most important items are to bring with you,” said Joseph, a North Fork resident.

He said he’s been preparing for the last couple of days to evacuate when that order came through.

“Just things that I work hard my whole life to gain. I’d like to be able to keep as many as I can and if I come back and it’s a pile of ashes, I’ll just have to rebuild,” he said, adding that he’s trying his best to remain calm.

Pogue said a key in battling the Creek Fire is the overall collaboration with the different agencies.

“Coordination is really going to be key, and there’s a great team working on this,” he said.

He urged people living in areas under mandatory evacuation orders to leave immediately.

“If people are under evacuation warning, we encourage them to have a plan, have their stuff packed and be ready to go in a moment’s notice. If they’re under an evacuation order, they need to leave the area immediately,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.