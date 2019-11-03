North Fork residents try to save women inside burning home



NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home in North Fork.

Officials got the call Saturday morning just before 6 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard the woman screaming inside the home.

They said they tried everything to get her out but the flames were just too strong.

“Her name is Kim Tote.” said neighbor Baily Moreno. “My brother-in-law heard screaming, he came outside seen the house on fire and I instantly called 911.”

Moreno said all neighbors jumped into action immediately.

They grabbed water hoses to try and stop the fire to help the resident get out of the house.

“They tried to kick the window and the flames were just so bad they just came out and they had to get off the porch because the fire was so bad,” added Moreno.

Moreno grabbed her two year old and evacuated the area for their own safety.

“We heard something sizzling and they said that’s probably a propane tank you need to move so we all moved and it blew up, then I ended up leaving,” Moreno said. “I was like if my house burns down there is nothing really I can do so I might as well just go.”

When deputies with the Madera County Sheriffs Office arrived they evacuated all residents from nearby homes.

Madera County Fire and CALFIRE crews were able to contain the fire to three structures.

Deputies confirmed a person was found inside the burned structure.

Moreno put out a candle in front of where the home once stood saying her family is feeling the loss as they all did everything they could to try and help.

“I felt sorry for her and her family so i just put that out there for her,” Moreno said.

Deputies with Madera County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death and identity will be released following an autopsy.